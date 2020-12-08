Already in high demand, Chicago Food Depository braces for what’s to come when many lose financial help

CHICAGO — The greater Chicago Food Depository is bracing for what’s to come December 26.

Congress’ failure to act on new pandemic relief has created a crisis for hundreds of thousands of families with unemployment benefits drying up the day after Christmas.

Close to half a million Illinois residents, most of them furloughed or unemployed, could see massive financial problems soon. Other benefits like SNAP are set to run out in January.

The tremendous demand for food assistance has put a strain on the staff at Chicago Food Depository.

Greg Trotter is with the organization and they have put out a call for volunteers and donations.

“Since March, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people,” he said. “It’s the likes of which we’ve never seen in our 41 year history.”

More information on their website.