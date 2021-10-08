Allstate selling Northbrook campus, cites remote work during pandemic

NORTHBROOK, Ill. — Allstate is selling its Northbrook campus — citing remote work during the pandemic.

In a letter sent to employees Friday, Allstate said the “pandemic has shown we can provide excellent customer service with home-based and hybrid work conditions.”

The company said employees have a choice on where they work and after remote work and splitting time between home and the office, Allstate has decided to sell their Northbrook campus.

The campus was constructed in 1967 and the company moved there from Skokie.

The company said they plan to keep a “significant presence” in the Chicago area. Employees will not be leaving the campus before mid-2022.