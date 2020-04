INDIANAPOLIS — All K-12 Indiana schools will deliver remote instruction for the remainder of the school year, officials announced during a Thursday news conference.

According to WXIN, the State Board of Education said schools must complete 160 total instructional days or at least 20 more days of remote learning from April 2 until the end of the school year.

