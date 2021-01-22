All Illinois regions out of Tier 3 mitigations as Metro East Region 4 moves to Tier 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois health officials announced that Region 4, consisting of the Metro East region and surrounding counties, will be relaxed to Tier 2 mitigations, effective on Friday.

The IDPH added that if metrics continue to improve or stay stable, regions 10 and 11 are on track to advance to Tier 1 mitigations on Saturday.

Friday’s announcement puts all 11 regions in Illinois out of Tier 3 mitigations, but IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike warns precaution must continue.

“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path. During the summer, we were on this same path. We know that we must continue to take precautions and be smart about how we relax some of the mitigation measures, which are in place to protect our health and safety,” Ezike said.

The IDPH announced test positivity will continue to be closely monitored, alongside hospital capacity and ICU bed availability. Should data show regions trending in the wrong direction, regions can once again see increased mitigation measures.

More information on mitigation and resurgence metrics can be found at IDPH’s website here.