All bars, restaurants to close to dine-in customers in Illinois through March 30 due to COVID-19 concerns

WATCH ABOVE: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announces all bars and restaurants will be closed through March 30 due to COVID-19 concerns

All bars and restaurants in Illinois must close to dine-in customers from the end of business Monday night through March 30, Governor JB Pritzker ordered Sunday, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“There are no easy decisions left to make as we address this unprecedented crisis,” Pritzker said Sunday. “As your governor I can’t allow the gravity of these decisions from taking the measures that the science and the experts say will keep people safe.”

Pritzker made the announcement during the latest briefing on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois Sunday afternoon. It comes after crowds of people descended on downtown Chicago to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Saturday, contrary to recommendations from Pritzker and health officials.

“I tried earlier this week to appeal to everyone’s good judgement to stay home, to avoid bars, not to congregate in crowds. It’s unfortunate that many people didn’t take that seriously,” Pritzker said. “The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here.”

Drive-through and pickup services at restaurants will still be allowed, Pritzker said, and state officials are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services to make sure restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open.

Also present during the press conference, Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia said they understand such measures are necessary to protect the health and safety of customers and employees. Toia said the IRA would be lobbying on behalf of the industry to see if bars and restaurants can be offered relief as they are forced to close their doors.

Earlier in the day Sunday, Pritzker criticized the federal response to the virus during an appearance on “Meet the Press,” after additional screening measures led to long, crowded lines at O’Hare Airport customs. He continued this criticism during his statements Sunday.

“My administration learned through Twitter about the unacceptable and frankly dangerous situation at O’Hare Airport,” Pritzker said. “When I saw hundreds of people crammed together for many hours at O’Hare in exactly the same conditions I have been warning about for days, I was furious.”

He said Vice President Mike Pence and other federal officials since told him that U.S. Customs and Border Control would be doubling staff at the airport Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.