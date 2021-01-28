District 300 giving COVID-19 vaccines to its teachers, staff

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — District 300 in northwestern Algonquin has begun to dispense COVID-19 vaccinations to its teachers and staff.

District 300 serves children from four different counties. On Thursday, they will be giving out vaccines and will continue to do so until 5 p.m. at school district headquarters on Harness Drive.

The district staffers eligible to get vaccines Thursday come from Neubert Elementary School.

The vaccines are by appointment only — you need an invitation from the district. The district is carefully selecting teachers and staffers who are in close proximity to kids such as special education teachers who often work face-to-face when they interact with their students.

The 120 vaccinations being given Thursday will be followed by another vaccination day in the

district on Feb. 14 where another 120 vaccines will be given.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided by the Greater Elgin

Family Care Center.