Algonquin school district cancels classes Monday amid ruling that masks can be optional in classrooms

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — All District 300 schools have canceled classes for Monday in a “proactive measure” to ensure safety for students after a downstate judge ruled that school districts can no longer be sued for not requiring masks.

A statement from the district said that the district received a large volume of messages from parents expressing concerns regarding the district’s decision to continue enforcing mandatory mask-wearing and school exclusion for close contacts.

Parents were notified of the district’s decision shortly after 6 a.m. Monday. Gov. Pritzker said in an unrelated press conference that he has asked Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to seek having the ruling overturned.

District officials apologized for the late notice given to parents on the cancellation of classes Monday.