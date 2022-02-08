Algonquin Dist. 300 to return to class Tuesday with mask mandate still in place

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — After taking a day to figure out how to move forward, District 300 in Algonquin will reopen Tuesday with the mask mandate still in place.

Students and staff are expected to return to the classroom wearing their masks.

However, students who were part of the lawsuit taken up in central Illinois, will be excused from the mandate. All other students who do not comply could face disciplinary consequences.

Algonquin school District 300 took a day off Monday to decide if they were going to give the option to go without masks inside their school buildings.

This comes after a central Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order that allow districts to decide if they will require students to wear masks in the classroom, following a lawsuit naming 146 districts in the state.

During a press conference in Chicago Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker singled out the judge who issued the ruling.

“Judge Raylene Grischow’s ruling is out of step with the vast majority of legal analysis in Illinois and across the nation,” Pritzker said, claiming her ruling “cultivates chaos.”

“I’ve asked Attorney General Kwame Raoul to seek to have the ruling overturned with all possible speed,” the governor said.

The district is holding their board meeting Tuesday night. It has not been said if the mask mandate will be up for discussion.