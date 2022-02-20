Algonquin Dist. 300 school board votes in favor of making masks optional

ALGONQUIN, Ill. — Following Presidents’ Day, masks in District 300 in Algonquin will become optional when schools reopen Tuesday.

The D300 school board held a virtual meeting Sunday night. With a 5-2 vote, beginning Feb. 22, masks will no longer be required. Facial coverings are still recommended, however.

Before the vote, board members aired their grievances on the matter.

Just weeks ago, District 300 took a day off to decide if they would adopt going maskless inside school buildings.

Ultimately, District 300 decided to continue enforcing its mask mandate, drawing the ire of several parents and students.

The decision came after a central Illinois judge issued a temporary restraining order that allowed districts to determine if they would require students to wear masks in the classroom.