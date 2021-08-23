Aldermen want Chicago Public Schools, mayor to reconsider reopening plans

CHICAGO — Chicago Public School students are set to return to the classroom a week from Monday, but some aldermen want Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the district to reconsider reopening plans.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that 23 aldermen signed a petition that demands CPS to allow teachers to be equal partners in reopening planning. Without a COVID-19 vaccine available to children 12 and under, the aldermen argue more needs to be done to protect everyone.

The petition asks the district to offer a hybrid option, move money toward clinicians, special education teachers and support personnel, and give teachers a voice in the reopening decision.

No response yet from the mayor’s office or CPS.

Classes begin in-person Aug. 30. All students are required to pass a daily online health screening. Those who do not pass will have to stay home and quarantine for 14 days.

