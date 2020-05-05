After weeks of fighting for his life, suburban dad recovers from coronavirus

ELMHURST, Ill. — Doctors, nurses and staff at a suburban hospital are celebrating the release of a COVID-19 patient Tuesday after he spent the last six weeks fighting for his life.

It’s been said that distance can never really separate a family, but for 44 days a worldwide pandemic kept Jonathan Davila from seeing his wife Ashley and their three kids.

Davila went to Elmhurst Hospital on March 23, just two days after Governor JB Pritzker issued a statewide stay-at-home order. He spent most of the time since in a hospital bed.

“It just happened, it started with a little cough and the next thing you know, you’re here in the hospital,” he said.

The otherwise healthy 30-year-old was one of the first COVID-19 patients to be treated at the hospital. His case turned into a dire one, eventually leading to 20 days on a ventilator.

“What’s really extraordinary about this particular scenario is that he was so young, so healthy otherwise, and so profoundly ill; even to a degree that we weren’t sure if we were going to get him through,” said Dr. Phillip Cozzi, who treated him.

Ashley Davila said she thought her husband wasn’t going to come back home.

“I was starting to think of how I was going to tell my kids that they weren’t going to have their dad,” she said.

But Jonathan turned a corner, and Tuesday was his last day needing the care of ICU doctors and nurses. He finally walked out of the hospital, taking a deep breath for himself and giving his family a sigh of relief.

Hospital staff applaud Jonathan Davila as he’s discharged from Elmhurst Hospital

“To be honest with you, when I was down, I don’t remember nothing until maybe a couple of weeks ago when I started coming back on my own, and start reacting and pushing to get better, hoping to get better, praying to get better,” he said after being released.

After 44 days of fighting for his life, Davila knows that if absence makes the heart grow fonder, then presence strengthens it.

“I know in there 45 days is not a lot of time, but when you have a little one, days count. Every day. You’ve got to treasure them,” he said.

Jonathan Davila is being transferred to Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton, where he’ll stay until he recovers from fatigue, and difficulty with speech and swallowing.