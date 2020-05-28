After spending week on ventilator with coronavirus, Robbins officer thankful to be alive

ROBBINS, Ill. – A Robbins police officer is back on the job after he was placed on a ventilator due to coronavirus.

Doctors told officer Ed Schmit that his chance for survival wasn’t good. The veteran police officer and his family were devastated to hear the news.

Schmit said at first they thought he had bronchitis last month. And then it turned into pneumonia.

“When I went to the hospital, I was very scared, obviously,” Schmit said.

Doctors at Palos Hospital determined the 48-year-old Schmit was infected with coronavirus.

“The doctor came in and told me that gave me less than a 20% chance of living,” Schmit said.

The grim news was difficult to process as he went on a ventilator for over a week.

“I think it was harder for my family than for me. I was on the ventilator for seven days,” Schmit said. “I didn’t know what the heck was going on.”

Schmit pulled through. After spending 13 days at the hospital, he was honored by the Robbins mayor, police chief and his fellow officers.

He’s glad to be back on the job.

“I’m glad to be back,” Schmit said. “I’m just happy to be alive. And every day is a new day.”