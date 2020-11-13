After death of mother, Chicago woman hopes brothers recover from COVID-19

CHICAGO – A Chicago woman is mourning her mother’s death while her two brothers are fighting for their lives in the hospital with COVID-19.

When news of COVID-19 first arrived to the U.S., Regina Suddoth said she never imagined this would happen to her family.

This past Saturday, she called her mother, Alicestine Suddoth, and didn’t get an answer.

“I called the front desk guy again. And asked if he could send a maintenance up and do a wellness check again,” Suddoth said. “He did. When he went in the apartment, he said my mom was laying on the floor.”

Her mother was rushed to Stroger Hospital where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Suddoth died on Tuesday, just four days after her 75th birthday.

Now, Regina’s two brothers, Richard and Randy, are sick with COVID-19 too.

“My younger brother (Randy) is on a ventilator fighting for his life,” she said.

As she prays for both her brothers to make it out of the hospital alive, she’s sending out a warning about the dangers of the virus.

“It is real and they need to take it seriously,” Suddoth said. “And they need to protect themselves and stay safe.”

Suddoth said she does not known when her brothers will be out of the hospital, she’s just taking it one day at a time and doing what she can to keep herself safe.