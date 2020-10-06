After concern for COVID-19 exposure, former Secret Service agent discusses job

ORLAND PARK. Ill. — Some Secret Service agents reportedly criticized President Trump for his actions after testing positive for COVID-19, but a former member said regardless of the threat, protecting the president is part of the job.

Now that President Trump is out of the hospital, there’s concern about the people and staff he continues to come into contact with.

Former Orland Park Police Chief and former Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy took a bullet to the chest protecting President Reagan in 1981.

McCarthy said that’s the sworn duty of Secret Service agents.

“It’s a dangerous job for the secret service, they are some of the best trained, well trained law enforcement people in the country,” said McCarthy. “They understand there’s a threat, and whether it’s from a pandemic or from an assassins bullet, it doesn’t really make a difference.”

That includes when President Trump took the motorcade out on Sunday. Secret Service agents, wearing masks, were in the front seat of the vehicle.

“The latest and greatest armored limos have all sorts of environmental designs in them to protect the president from chemical agents from the outside,” said McCarthy. “So the agents were probably as safe as those doctors and nurses that were treating the president every day.”

This close to the election, thousands of agents are engaged on protective duty. They can be subbed out quick should someone test positive. Despite the reason for protecting the president, McCarthy said it’s all part of the job.

“They go overseas to warzones to meet the troops, and it often gets a lot of publicity when it happens,” McCarthy said. “Is it political? Is it part of the official duties? Hard to say, but it doesn’t make any difference, the role of the secret service is to protect the president wherever he or she goes.”

According to the CDC, those with mild to moderate symptoms should isolate for at least 10 days. The agents who were in the SUV with President Trump will now be expected to quarantine.