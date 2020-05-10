After 57 years, Jeri’s Grill closes due to coronavirus

CHICAGO – After 57 years in business, Jeri’s Grill has closed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“It’s a very sad, sad decision,” said owner Frank Di Piero. “Tough day. Emotional day.”

Due to the pandemic, Jeri’s Grill, located for years at Montrose and Western, has closed its doors.

“On the same corner, 24 hours a day,” Di Piero said. “Pretty much looks the same. Not many things changed there and that’s the way people liked it.”

Di Piero’s father started the business and it was his heart and soul until he passed away.

“It was everything to him. It was his heart and soul and he passed away,” said Di Piero. “He’s been deceased for 20 years and it became my heart and soul.”

He said he was already thinking about the future of the grill before the pandemic hit, but now it’s the “nail in the coffin.”

“This put the nail in the coffin,” said Di Piero. “It is what it is.”

Even when restaurants are allowed to reopen their dining rooms, he couldn’t see a way that Jeri’s Grill would be able to adapt to social distancing and any limitations on the number of diners.

The news is hard to swallow for many loyal diners of Jeri’s.

“I can’t really talk about it cause I`m too sad. I put the star here,” customer Janelle Kean said. “It says grateful.”

Di Piero said his customers are like family.

“I feel bad. I feel bad but my father always said eventually everything comes to an end and this was our end,” he said.

