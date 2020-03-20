Advocate suspends most COVID-19 testing amid kit shortage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Amid a national shortage of tests, Advocate Healthcare announced Friday they are suspending most COVID-19 testing.

“As a healthcare provider and a members of our communities, we heave a responsibility to prioritize testing for the most vulnerable and save lives,” Advocate Healthcare said in a statement.

Spokespeople for Advocate pointed to the chronic shortage of testing kits.

People hoping for a drive-thru test Friday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge were disappointed.

“God only knows. I don’t know,” said one man when asked what he planned to do next.

Advocate Good Shepard Medical Center in Barrington has also paused its drive-thru testing to help doctors prioritize the most critically ill.

“State officials, the Illinois Hospital Association and the Wisconsin Hospital Association have all shared new testing protocols intended to conserve tests for those in critical need,” Advocate said.