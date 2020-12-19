Advocate Condell Medical Center temporarily pauses vaccinations after 4 employees experience reactions

An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines at the medical center, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Wake Forest Baptist received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning. Ten employees received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday. Additional employees will be given the vaccine in the coming days. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville has temporarily paused vaccinations after four employees experienced reactions.

Since Thursday, four employees at Advocate Condell Medical Center experienced reactions shortly after vaccination, with symptoms including tingling and elevated heartrate.

Advocate Aurora Health said the employees represent .15% of roughly 3,000 employees who have been vaccinated.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily pausing vaccinations at Condell, which will allow us time to better understand what may have caused these reactions. We have eight other vaccination locations in Illinois and three in Wisconsin and are continuing at those sites as planned with no disruption,” Advocate Aurora Health said in a statement.

At this time, three employees are home and doing well and one is receiving additional treatment.

