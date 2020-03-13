Advocate Aurora Health says it will temporarily halt patient billing related to COVID-19

CHICAGO — Advocate Aurora Health says it will be temporarily halting patient billing for those who come in for coronavirus testing and treatment.

The health care system is one of the first in the country to take this step.

A spokesperson for Advocate Aurora Health issued the following statement:

“Our top priority is to provide the safest, highest quality care for those we serve. As we further accelerate our efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we are committed to ensuring residents of Illinois and Wisconsin seek medically necessary testing and care. Therefore, at this time, we are temporarily refraining from sending patient bills related to coronavirus as we continue to work with regulatory and industry officials to navigate this developing situation.”

They said while they’re doing a temporary halt, “this is not a commitment to waive fees indefinitely.” Advocate Aurora Health may send out bills later.

The hospital system, which is based in Downers Grove and Milwaukee, says it wants to make sure people seek necessary testing and care.

Advocate Aurora has 28 hospitals throughout Illinois and Wisconsin.