ADA: Dentists should postpone elective procedures for three weeks

If you have a teeth cleaning or other minor dental work scheduled in the next few weeks, it likely won’t happen.

Experts said dentists are one of the highest-risk categories for transmitting and contracting COVID-19.

On Monday, the American Dental Association recommended postponing all elective procedures for the next three weds.

“I feel like I have this duty to my patients, my team who treats patients, and the community beyond,” said Dr. Mira Albert with Brush Pediatric Dentistry. “Yet, I need to respect calls for social distancing.”

Dr. Albert is closing her practice to help with social distancing. They will still be performing emergency procedures for patients.

