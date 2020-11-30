Activists say communities of color should get priority in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO — Leaders in the African-American and LatinX communities called on officials to prioritize communities of color once a COVID-19 vaccine is available for distribution Sunday.

While they say they know healthcare workers and first responders need to get the vaccine first, they argue the communities which have been hit hardest need to be next in line.

“We are asking Congress to mandate the distribution of it, that we should be considered next in line,” said Pastor John Harrell.

Pastor John Zayas said communities with large Latinx populations like Humboldt Park, Hermosa and Pilsen need help are among those with the most cases and deaths related to COVID-19.

“We’re just saying our needs are great in the black and brown community; look at the numbers we should target those communities when the vaccine is availability,” Zayas said.