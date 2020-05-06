Activists give CPS failing grade for response to education inequity during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO — Activists say Chicago Public Schools is lagging in its response to education inequity during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a report card filled with F’s, activists on Wednesday criticized CPS for not doing enough to get technology into the hands of families in underserved communities during a time of remote learning.

“Providing every child that needs technology and internet access: F,” said Tricey Robinson of the Lugenia Burns Hope Center.

The only non-failing grade activists gave CPS was in regards to providing meals to students.

“For many of our parents, cell phones is the only technology in the houses,” said parent Alberta Reed.

Activists also called for better internet services, claiming the speed is slow, but Mayor Lori Lightfoot blamed that on internet service providers during a Wednesday news conference.

“The providers have that power in their hands and they have got to put people over profits,” she said.

While activists didn’t give CPS a failing grade on its free food program, some still claimed it was flawed.

“We have received multiple reports of molded food, molded bread, horrible tasting fruit cups, boxes with only one item in them. So many parents have declined to continue using that service,” said education activist Jitu Brown.

The group is demanding CPS make changes, including not penalizing students when it comes to school work and standardized testing.

“You’re asking for parents to do something they are ill prepared to do,” said Tara Stamps, teacher and CTU board member. “You have not given them the training, the resources, the anything to do it, and yet you’re asking for students to be engaged. It is an unreasonable request.”

They also want the community involved in the discussion when it comes to crating a plan to go back to the classroom.

“Take this as an urging to be different. Take this as an urging not to be the Chicago machine, but to truly walk the progressive walk, not just talk the progressive talk,” said Brown.

“We are doing everything in our power to serve to the best of our abilities,” CPS said in a statement. “We thank families for their patience as we work to meet their needs and we encourage anyone with questions to to concerns to call our hotline for assistance.”

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.