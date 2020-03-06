Ace Hardware cancels convention at McCormick Place amid coronavirus concerns

CHICAGO — Ace Hardware has canceled its spring conference at McCormick Place in Chicago amid concerns of COVID-19.

The trade show was scheduled next week, starting March 11 and running through March 14.

The Ace Hardware convention is now the third event at McCormick Place that has been called off over fears of the coronavirus.

On Monday, The International Housewares Association announced that its annual trade-only event, The Inspired Home Show, was cancelled. The convention was expected to bring $77 million in spending to the city.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Oracle canceled its Modern Business Experience conference on Wednesday, which was expected to bring 5,500 people.