WHEATON, Ill. — A Wheaton man who tested positive for COVID-19 died in a matter of days. His family was devastated and upset and said the hospital where he was treated didn’t follow their wishes and do more to try to save his life.

Dimitrios Katsaros, 70, known as Jimmy by his friends and family, started to get sick three days ago. Katsaros was diabetic, and was also going through chemo for leukemia. On Sunday things got worse.