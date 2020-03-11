A look at how one Chicago hospital is preparing for COVID-19 patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The fear with COVID-19 is not necessarily the severity, as most people will recover. A recent Lancet Medical Journal study found people older than 69 are most at risk for getting seriously ill or dying. For others, 52 and younger, their illness will likely be mild.

The worry is the scope of infection as more people overwhelm health institutions. Healthcare workers have to be quarantined and hospital spaces adjusted to accommodate COVID-19 infected patients.

At Rush University Medical Center, staff is making efforts to offset panic and prepare.

Dr. Brian Stein is a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician at Rush.

“We are feeling stress more around preparations and I think most hospitals across the city and country are feeling those stresses as well,” he said. “We’re really working on improving our staffing across the hospitals and increasing the number of staff available to take care of patients. We’re working on making sure we have enough supplies to take care of patients and enough to protect our staff and our visitors coming into the hospital.”

The former ambulance bay at Rush has been transformed as an intake for suspected COVID-19 patients. There is a tent for privacy. After patients come in, the air in the whole ambulance bay gets vented out and the area is scrubbed down.

“We have a tent we’ve put into the garage to handle a large influx of patients with symptoms,” Stein said. “And that way we can get the patients who need to come into the emergency department rapidly and be able to send those who can go home safely home.”

Inside the hospital, like most throughout the Chicago area who have been doing regular drills for infection control, they know how to rapidly alter airflow to contain infectious agents. Right now, Rush has the ability to treat 40 people, but that can expand.

“We have the ability to increase our negative pressure beds where we might manage these patients fairly substantially,” Stein said. “We’re able to flip an entire pod or two pods in the emergency room to negative pressure. … We also have the ability to increase the number of negative pressure beds substantially in our tower.”

But the situation does not warrant that now. So far no mass infection. The message of handwashing holds true. And in the past three weeks, it has proven effective. Seasonal flu has rapidly declined as people engage in better infection control for themselves, they do not spread illness to others.

“Our strategy is to slow the virus down to prevent spread to both healthcare workers and other patients,” Stein said. “It will allow us to manage patients in a more efficient manner so we don’t have that surge coming into the hospital and that we don’t necessarily overwhelm the healthcare system.”

Preparedness and diligence guide now. And doctors say please do not panic.

“We are going to see cases, but the most important to do in this setting is not panic and seek care when you think you need care,” Stein said.

If you are sick, call your physician first. By simply showing up at the emergency room you could risk infecting others. Give health professionals a chance to prepare for your arrival and protect themselves from infection. Right now the people who will be tested for COVID-19 include those with symptoms who have also been ruled out for flu or bacterial pneumonia or have been in known contact with someone who tested positive for the virus or traveled to countries widely impacted.