United Airlines says 99% of workers vaccinated; nearly 600 will be fired

CHICAGO – Chicago-based United Airlines is preparing to part ways with nearly 600 employees who did not comply with its vaccine mandate.

Corporate Communications Manager David Gonzalez told WGN News, “593 employees chose not to comply with the vaccine requirement and as a result, we’ve started the process to separate them from the company.”

The airline says the employees account for less than 1% of its US-based workforce and is celebrating that more than 99% complied.

United Airlines gave workers seven weeks to get vaccinated or to apply for a medical or religious accommodation.

A statement provided by the airline read, “We have no greater responsibility than to ensure everyone’s safety at work. And now that nearly all of our U.S. employees are vaccinated, we take another important step forward as we emerge from the pandemic as a better, stronger United Airlines.”