95,000 N95 masks donated to Chicago first responders

CHICAGO — Nearly 100,000 N95 masks were donated to Chicago first responders as the coronavirus pandemic wears on.

The delivery was made possible by Blue Flame Medical, a global medical supply and logistics company based out of Washington, D.C.

The masks — sent from China — were unloaded Tuesday at the United Center’s loading dock. All of them earmarked for first responders.

More than 500 Chicago Police Department officers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the global health crisis. Three of them have died from complications of the virus.

There are nearly 13,000 officers on the force.

CPD Supt. David Brown again reminded officers to wear department-issued surgical masks, even when inside a police facility or in a squad car with a partner.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.