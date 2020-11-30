911 dispatcher who died from COVID-19 laid to rest

CHICAGO — A 911 emergency dispatcher who died from COVID-19 was laid to rest Monday.

A procession was held outside the Office of Emergency Management on West Madison.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez, 58, worked in the department for more than 30 years. The Little Village resident died earlier this month after contracting the virus on the job.

OEMC is incredibly saddened that one of our 9-1-1 Dispatchers, Lupe Lopez (PCOII), passed away. Lupe was not only a beloved employee of the OEMC family for over 33 years, but also a wonderful friend to many, including many at the @Chicago_Police. He will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/JqvUiO0VwD — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) November 16, 2020

Lopez’s wife of more than 30 years is also sick with coronavirus and was not able to attend Monday’s services. She was put on a ventilator in intensive care, but her family says her condition is improving.

The family is raising money for their mother’s continued hospitalization and for Lupe’s final expenses here.