9-year-old Chicago boy dies from COVID-19 as Delta variant continues to surge

CHICAGO — As the Delta variant continues to surge in the Chicago area and beyond, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said a 9-year-old boy with cerebral palsy recently died after contracting COVID-19.

Isaac Young, of Bronzeville, died on Aug. 6 from pneumonia brought on by COVID-19. He had cerebral palsy, reactive airway disease and was a quadriplegic, according to the medical examiner’s report.

Dr. Taylor Heald-Sargent, with Lurie Children’s Hospital, said COVID-related deaths among children are still very rare.

“It seems like the children are mimicking the adults,” she said. “The more adult infections we have the more child infections we’re seeing.”

Heading into the new school year, the American Academy of Pediatrics reports a continued increase in the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 — fueled by the Delta variant.

Dr. Heald-Sargent said vaccination is still the key, even for those too young to get the shot because as more residents get vaccinated — less virus circulates.

Delta variant is more infectious, but adults can protect themselves,” Dr. Heald-Sargent said. “So wearing masks, having good ventilation is more important for children now.”

Clinical trials for younger children are still underway. Federal officials are now indicating the vaccine could be authorized for those ages 5 to 11 by the end of the year.