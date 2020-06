Health officials announced an additional 857 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois Friday. 39 additional confirmed deaths were also reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health now reports a total of 140,291 cases of the virus in the state including 6,847 deaths.

Health officials said in the past 24 hours, labs have tested 30,425 more specimens for a total of 1,490,952.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 19–June 25 is 3%.