85% of CPS staff vaccinated; required testing to begin for unvaccinated Monday

CHICAGO — During a press conference Wednesday, the CEO of CPS said 85% of staff are vaccinated and weekly testing will be required next week for those who remain unvaccinated.

“As of yesterday, we’ve hit over 85%,” said CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. “Still seeing vax cards coming in every day seeing people on first shot as we look at people not fully vaccinated by Friday, we will have COVID testing at every single school. Those staff members and vendors will be tested every week we’ll be at every site.”

Testing is being done at CPS schools already and staff members who are unvaccinated can get tested weekly at their schools. As of Monday, unvaccinated CPS staff must get tested for COVID-19 weekly.

In Chicago, the positivity rate is at two percent, which is the lowest it has been since the summer.

All city employees must begin reporting their vaccination status by Friday. FOP President John Catanzara is urging rank-and-file officers not to comply.