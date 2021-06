CHICAGO — There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at a central Illinois summer camp.

At least 85 cases of the virus are confirmed among staff and teens at the Crossing Camp in Rushville.

The outbreaks occurred in Schuyler and Adams counties.

The state health department says, only a handful of the campers and staff were vaccinated. They didn’t require masks indoors and the camp didn’t check their vaccination status.

The camp postponed the next summer session.