8 people given wrong COVID-19 vaccine for 2nd dose at Aurora Mariano’s

AURORA, Ill. — A Mariano’s pharmacy in Aurora accidentally administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to eight people who had initially received the Moderna vaccine for their first dose, the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday.

None of the patients experienced adverse side effects, and Mariano’s reported the mix-up to the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health.

Although the vaccines are not interchangeable, the CDC does not recommend any additional doses of either vaccine in the event of a mix-up.