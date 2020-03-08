7th Illinois case of COVID-19 confirmed in Chicago

CHICAGO — A seventh case of COVID-19 in Illinois has been confirmed in Chicago.
On Sunday afternoon, health officials announced the 7th case. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
It’s not known at this time when the person was tested or their age.
The third case in the city comes after a woman, who works as a special education assistant at Vaughn High School, tested positive for COVID-19.
The school is closed until Wednesday, March 18. Staff and students who were at the school anytime during Feb. 25 and March 6 are encouraged to quarantine themselves at home.