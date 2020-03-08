7th Illinois case of COVID-19 confirmed in Chicago

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals. In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, meaning they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CHICAGO — A seventh case of COVID-19 in Illinois has been confirmed in Chicago.

On Sunday afternoon, health officials announced the 7th case. A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

It’s not known at this time when the person was tested or their age.

The third case in the city comes after a woman, who works as a special education assistant at Vaughn High School, tested positive for COVID-19.

The school is closed until Wednesday, March 18. Staff and students who were at the school anytime during Feb. 25 and March 6 are encouraged to quarantine themselves at home.