715 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, 16 additional deaths

CHICAGO — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 715 new cases of COVID-19 cases across the state, and 16 additional deaths.

That brings the total to 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, in 61 counties in Illinois.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 85 percent of deaths are among individuals 60 years of age and older, but noted “no one is immune” to the virus.

Gov. JB Pritzker criticized the federal response Thursday, saying national measures and stay-at-home guidelines took too long.

“This will go down in history as a profound failure of our national government,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker also announced that 230 beds will be readied at the recently closed Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park to assist with COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, 500 beds will be made available at the former Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island.

Additionally, the governor announced a new initiative called #AllInIllinois, aimed at reinforcing the state’s stay-at-home message.

“This is a fun way, I think, for everybody to feel camaraderie with each other, to feel as if, in fact we are all in this together in Illinois,” Pritkzer said. “This is one way for everyone to show their pride.”

He even solicited social media help from celebrities to launch the initiative, including Jane Lynch:

I’m #AllInIllinois! And so is Handsome Rumi. Pledging our commitment to the cause. Join me–stay home, stay safe, learn more at https://t.co/ldj3AzxtkL pic.twitter.com/GwhsLLU4nT — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 2, 2020