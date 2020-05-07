70,000 masks to be distributed to Schaumburg residents amid coronavirus pandemic

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Masks were being given out Thursday to residents of Schaumburg, where there are more than 200 reported cases of COVID-19.

The village spent approximately $35,000 on the 70,000 masks from a local vendor.

Up to five masks per vehicle were given to motorists who lined up at the parking lot of Boomer Stadium in the northwest suburb.

Seniors, who are more vulnerable to the most serious effects of the virus, were given top priority.

“Day one was yesterday, where we had Schaumburg seniors come through,” said Allison Albrecht with the Village of Schaumburg. “Day two and day three are more of the general population. And we’re looking forward to giving away as many masks as we can to our residents.”

Residents who have had a difficult time finding personal protective equipment (PPE), were grateful for the giveaway.

“It is really hard to find them. I love Schaumburg, they take care of us,” said resident Anne Mansk.

“We have a family of five in our house, so it helps us out,” said Anthony Bolger, who was previously wearing a handmade mask that needed to be washed every day. “I work at a hotel. So, that fact that I can now go out, use the mask, and not have to worry about coming, washing everything, including this.”

The masks will also be given out Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to Schaumburg residents who can provide identification.

Friday’s giveaway is weather dependent, so residents are asked to call the village’s 311 in the morning to verify if the handout will still take place.

For the latest Chicago news, stick with WGNtv.com.