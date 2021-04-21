700 Naperville School District 203 students quarantined after 25 tests positive for COVID-19

NAPERVILLE, Ill. – More than 700 students in Naperville District 203 were quarantined last week after more than two dozen tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials would not categorize the large number of quarantined students as an outbreak, however, citing various reasons for the imposed isolation.

School district officials created the Naperville 203 COVID-19 dashboard to keep parents, guardians and students informed on cases. The district-wide quarantine was instituted for the following:

Close contact exposure both at school and outside of school

Individuals adhering to travel guidance and quarantining post-vacation/trip

Families choosing not to send students to school

RELATED: Hersey High School dealing with COVID-19 outbreak after 13 students test positive, 155 in quarantine

While district officials say they will continue to monitor community transmission levels, some parents tell WGN they are exhausted by the pandemic.

“It’s unfortunate that there are some kids in quarantine, said Michelle Bourrillion, a Naperville District 203 parent. “But the ones that don’t have to, I’m glad they have the chance to be in class.”

School officials add that the 25 positive cases of COVID-19 among the district is down from the 40 confirmed cases the week before.