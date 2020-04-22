70 percent of residents at South Shore nursing home test positive for virus

CHICAGO — A nursing home in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood reports that over 70 percent of their residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Symphony South Shore nursing home is part of the Symphony Care Network. Several homes in this network have been hit hard by the virus. Most notably, Symphony of Joliet staff may where 26 people have died and more than 80 have gotten sick.

One hundred and eleven out of 158 residents at Symphony South Shore have tested positive.

Symphony Care Network hired an infectious disease expert to help it through this crisis. Dr. Alexander Stemer was hired to help address the rampant spread of COVID-19 at several of its facilities in the Chicago area.

Toika Brown’s uncle Kevin Brown is a resident at Symphony of South Shore. She said she tried calling the facility to find out about her uncle who lived in the nursing home.

She later discovered, Brown was in the Intensive Care Unit at the University of Chicago hooked up to a ventilator.

“No one called when he was on his way to the hospital,” she said.

She did not receive letters stating that there were cases at the South Shore location for Symphony.

The Symphony Care Network said they’ve teamed up with UChicago Medicine to test all patients in the facility, even those without symptoms, in an effort to slow the spread.

In a statement, the group said “UChicago Medicine is working in partnership with Symphony’s clinical leadership and assisting with COVID-19 testing and providing guidance on cohorting of patients, infection control and other best practices.”