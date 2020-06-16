623 new coronavirus cases reported in Illinois; 72 new confirmed deaths

Health officials announced 623 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois Tuesday. 72 new confirmed cases were also reported.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a total of 133,639 cases and 6,398 deaths. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341.

Health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9–June 15 is 3%.