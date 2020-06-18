606 Trail to reopen Monday

CHICAGO – The 606 Trail will reopen Monday after it was previously closed due to the pandemic.

Social distancing will be required on the trail and users will be required to stay in constant motion.

“Compliance is critical in order to mitigate congregating and achieve social distancing along the trail,” 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins said in a press release.

To encourage proper use, the Chicago Park District will install visible signage along the trails to educate and remind trail users of rules.

The lakefront trail and harbors in Chicago will also reopen on June 22.

