CHICAGO — Gov. JB Pritzker confirmed Wednesday that Illinois has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 25.

The new cases include a man in his 50s, a man in his 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 40s. The state’s total was at 19 on Tuesday.

The latest state totals are all available online.

Also Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

