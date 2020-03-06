5th Illinois COVID-19 patient leaves hospital for home quarantine

CHICAGO — The 5th person diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state has been released from Rush University Medical Center to continue recovering at home.

21-year-old Edward Campbell tested positive Wednesday and has been in isolation at the medical center. He reportedly has been released from the center to continue recovery under a home quarantine on Friday.

Campbell is from the Chicago area and a student at Vanderbilt University. He was studying in Florence, Italy when when the school called him and his classmates back to the U.S.

He flew home Tuesday and when arrived he told his parents something wasn’t right.

“I walked in my front door told my parents, ‘I have this weird feeling,” he said. “I was with people who were sick. … I told him my parents I wanted to get tested. So we came down to Rush Wednesday morning.”

State health officials are retracing Campbell’s steps back to the U.S. to contact those who may have been in contact with him.

Rush has been working closely with public health officials and determined Campbell is able to continue recovering at home under quarantine. He is reportedly still showing symptoms but no longer requires hospitalization.

“The safety and care of our patients, staff, students and the entire community is our top priority,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, CEO of Rush University Medical Center. “Rush is built for this —treating affected patients in complete isolation without compromising the safety and well-being of anyone receiving care at Rush. Being able to have coronavirus patients safely recover in quarantine outside of the clinical setting will help us reduce spread and protect the public.”