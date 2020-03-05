5th case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health and Cook County Department of Public Health announced Thursday a fifth Illinois resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test results will have to be confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fifth individual is a Cook County resident in his 20s who flew into Chicago O’Hare Airport earlier this month after traveling to Italy. The person acquired the infection while in Italy and is hospitalized at Rush University Medical Center in isolation.

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts.

Illinois’ two previously confirmed cases have both recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.