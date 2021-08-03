5 states, 1 territory added to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory; list now at 19 states, 2 territories

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Moderna plans to expand the size of its study in younger children to better detect rare side effects. The company said Monday, July 26, 2021 it is in talks with the Food and Drug Administration to enroll more patients in its study of the vaccine in children under 12 years old and younger. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

CHICAGO — Chicago health officials announced that five states and one territory have been added to the city’s COVID-19 travel advisory on Tuesday, bringing the list to a total of 19 states and two territories.

Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina, Utah and Puerto Rico have all been added to Chicago’s weekly COVID-19 travel advisory. The states added have all surpassed the mark of 15 COVID-19 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

Currently, the states and territories on the advisory include:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

Any unvaccinated individuals traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago, or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test. It is a CDPH recommendation that individuals wear masks indoors in Chicago, regardless of vaccination status.

“Overwhelmingly, the states with the highest COVID case rates also have some of the lowest vaccination rates. The most important thing you can do to help stop the spread of COVID is to get vaccinated,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Alison Arwady said.