5 employees, judge test positive for COVID-19, says Office of Chief Judge

CHICAGO — Five employees of the Circuit Court of Cook County and a judge have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Office of the Chief Judge.

A notice on the Cook County Court website says the judge works at the Daley Center and three of the employees work for the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center.

A fourth person is an administrative employee who works at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse. A fifth employee works for the Adult Probation Department in the Bridgeview Courthouse.

A total of 337 employees working under the auspices of the Office of the Chief Judge have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, out of a total of about 2,600 employees. Also, 22 judges have tested positive, out of a total of about 380 judges.