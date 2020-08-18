5 Chicago restaurants cited for COVID-19 violations

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago briefly shut down more restaurants for violating COVID-19 rules.

A city spokesperson says these businesses were well above breaking the rules for Phase 4 operating. One restaurant employee tells WGN the businesses are hemorrhaging money and need help.

The city’s business affairs and consumer protection department closed five restaurants this weekend and gave out several tickets, with stern warnings that another violation will lead to fines up to $10,000 and possibly complete closure.

Barba Yianni in Lincoln Square was cited for having 80 guests inside, operating after midnight, social distancing violations and no face coverings.

Juanita’s Restaurant on the Southwest Side closed for the same reasons. Retro Cafe on the Northwest Side, Estrella Blanca Nightclub on the West Side and Second Time Around — all were closed for the night and received tickets.

The owner of Barba Yianni says he would like to see the street closed outside the restaurant, so he can have more outdoor seating. He would also like to stay open past midnight because that’s when he makes his profit.

BACP partners, with the department of buildings and Chicago fire and police departments, monitor businesses and other gatherings that violate the rules.

The city says most businesses are in compliance with its regulations to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. If businesses are still struggling, the city is set to take applications for the next round of financial aid through the Together Now Fund.