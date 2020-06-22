462 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Illinois; 26 additional deaths

Health officials announced Monday 462 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois and an additional 26 deaths.

The Department of Public Health in Illinois is now reporting a total of 137,224 cases and 6,671 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 18,219 additional tests. That bring the total to 1,379,003.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 15–June 21 is 2%.

Earlier Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker released new guidelines as the state expects to move into Phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan on Friday. Phase 4 will allow for the reopening of business such as health and fitness, movies and theater, museums and zoos, as well as indoor dining at restaurants.