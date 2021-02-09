46 US states now included in Chicago’s emergency travel order

CHICAGO — The City of Chicago has updated its COVID-19 restriction list.

The Chicago Public Health Department has moved Alaska, North Dakota and Puerto Rico to the “yellow tier.” They join Hawaii in having no quarantine requirements when traveling between Chicago and those states and territory.

Forty-six states and one territory are still in the “orange tier”, meaning travelers must quaratine for 10 days and receive a pre-arrival negative test result when coming to Chicago.

The guidance for each tier is:

Yellow: States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. No quarantine or pre-arrival test required. Maintain strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

States with a rolling 7-day average less than 15 cases/day/100k residents. Orange: States have a rolling 7-day average above 15 cases/day/100k residents 10-day quarantine OR pre-arrival negative test no more than 72 hours before arrival in Chicago with strict masking, social distancing and avoidance of in-person gatherings

States have a rolling 7-day average 15 cases/day/100k residents