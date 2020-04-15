4 residents dead at McHenry County developmental care facility; 14 others test positive for COVID-19

WOODSTOCK, Ill. — Four COVID-19-related deaths have been reported at a residential home for adults with developmental disabilities in McHenry County.

Four residents of the Sheltered Village in Woodstock have died, the facility announced on Facebook. Fourteen other residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

According to the Facebook post, the facility went on lockdown on March 17 and allowed only essential employees into the building “and only after an assessment ensuring employees were symptom and fever-free.”

The facility said the first case was identified on April 1.

“Staff members at Sheltered Village are adhering to all safety precautions and recommendations from the Illinois and McHenry County Departments of Health in order to help contain and minimize spread of the virus,” the facility posted. “Sheltered Village has been working closely with the McHenry County Department of Health to attempt to limit further spread of the virus. Staff continues to be assessed for symptoms twice each day and the building is in continuous process of being disinfected.”

Facility Business Manager Lauren Schlendorf included a statement that said:

We want to share with the public how easily this virus can impact your environment, regardless of safety precautions in place. The safety of our residents and staff is the primary concern and focus of Sheltered Village.