4 more Chicago zip codes can schedule vaccine appointments at United Center, officials say

CHICAGO — Four more Chicago zip codes can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center, officials announced Saturday.

The City of Chicago announced it has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the United Center to residents living in four additional ZIP codes on the city’s South and West sides.

On Tuesday, the city announced that residents from five communities that have high numbers of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates, were receiving priority for vaccine appointments. Officials said 75% of appointments scheduled at the United Center have now gone to Black, Latinx and Asian residents.

Currently, blocks of appointments at the United Center have been set aside for targeted outreach to residents living in high-need ZIP codes, which include neighborhoods such as Pilsen, Chatham, Auburn Gresham, West & East Garfield Park, Austin, South Shore and Humboldt Park.



Below is the list of ZIP codes (the ones in bold ones were added Saturday):

• 60608

• 60619

• 60620

• 60624

• 60644

• 60649

• 60651

• 60652

• 60653



You must live in one of the ZIP codes above in order to register, otherwise your appointment will be cancelled.

People living in one of the listed ZIP codes can register by calling the COVID-19 Help Line at 312-746-4835, and there is an online registration platform that is being shared with people in these communities that includes a voucher code.

