4 Chicago-area schools closed due to coronavirus exposure concerns

CHICAGO — The number of cases of COVID-19 has climbed in Illinois, and a fourth school has closed its doors because someone may have had contact with an infected person.

Resurrection College Prep High School in Norwood Park started sending kids and faculty home at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Classes will also be canceled Wednesday, March 11. School officials said they will update parents when they get more information.

Classes were canceled Tuesday at Bernard Zell School, located at 3751 North Broadway, in the Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.

In a letter to parents, school officials announced that a Bernard Zell parent was "recently exposed to COVID-19 and is currently undergoing testing to determine if they have contracted the virus."

The school said the parent who was exposed has not been on campus within the last month and is currently self-quarantined at home, along with their entire family.

Loyola Academy in Wilmette was closed for a second day Tuesday amid coronavirus concerns. The school canceled classes Monday after officials said a student and the student's family had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said the school will also be closed Tuesday, and that students will participate in an E-Learning day.

Vaughn Occupational High School in the Portage Park neighborhood will be closed until March 18 after a school aide tested positive for the virus, Chicago Public Schools officials said.

